The American Kennel Club welcomes 200th breed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bracco Italiano is the 200th breed to be recognized by the American Kennel Club is now a part of their “sporting group” of breeds. The Bracco is a hunter, pointer and retriever that developed to accommodate hunters’ needs and is one of the oldest of the pointing breeds. Bracchi Italiani were introduced in the U.S. in the 1990s and have remained true to their heritage as a versatile gun dog and are tireless in the field.

Choosing the right breed is an important decision, even for the American Kennel Club (AKC). A breed that is officially recognized by the American Kennel Club is able to compete fully and at the highest levels in AKC-sanctioned dog shows, and it has one designated national “parent club” that is the sole steward of its standard − the official breed description used as a blueprint by breeders and judges alike.

