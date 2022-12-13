AG Shapiro announces another round of Taylor Swift ticket sales

The announcement came after Ticketmaster was put under fire by fans and lawmakers alike for long wait times and a glitchy website.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Calling all "Swifties" without tickets for The Eras Tour: check your emails.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that Ticketmaster will hold another round of ticket sales for Taylor Swift's tour.

Emails will be sent to pre-sale registered fans for the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia shows in the coming days, Shapiro said in a Facebook post.

The attorney general's office worked with Ticketmaster and thousands of fans who demanded the ticket-selling website right their wrongs.

"We know all too well this won’t solve every complaint, but it does present those who were kicked off the site or waited hours a chance to shake it off and try again," Shapiro said in the post.