Taylor Swift's father fights off burglar

Taylor Swift's father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at Billboard's Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Swift's father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers on Jan. 17, 2020, just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — Taylor Swift's father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse. 

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it.  

The paper says the men fought before Hoover ran. 

Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes burglary, aggravated assault and kidnapping. 

Swift picked Hoover out of a photo lineup, and police say Hoover called them to report the altercation.

Hoover was found last week and charged with burglary.  