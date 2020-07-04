Quarantine activity: have a photoshoot with a (3D) jungle animal

You can become the king of the jungle in your own living room with Google's 3D animals.

Getting out and seeing wildlife right now isn't really an option.

Instead, you can bring animals into your living room, bathroom or kitchen.

Google has a new feature that allows you to project a CD image of certain animals using your phone to tablet.

Here's how it works:

You just type in an animal into google: like eagle.

Then you kind of move your phone around for a bit and next thing you know, there's an eagle in your living room.

You can even play around and move it a bit too.

Or you can put an alligator in your bathtub.

Even make yourself a tiger king and put a tiger in your yard.

The feature is available for iPhones and androids.

Just make sure your phone is updated.

it may take a few tries to get the animal to appear, don't worry you'll get the hang of it.

Then, you'll be able to take family photos with wildlife for hours!

Here is a list of all the animals you can currently try this with:

Lion

Tiger

Cheetah

Shark

Hedgehog

Duck

Emperor penguin

Wolf

Angler fish

Goat

Rottweiler

Snakes

Eagle

Brown bear

Alligator

Horse

Shetland pony

Macaw

Pug

Turtle

Cat

Octopus

Dog

