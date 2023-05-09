'Sweetest Pint Tasting Tour' being held in downtown York

This event is a series of walking and tasting tours in downtown York. Attendees will get to try different foods and beer from local businesses during each stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — If you're looking to take a series of walking tours or try new foods and beers, this event could be for you.

Downtown York has announced that the Sweetest Pint tasting tour is making a return in late October.

At each stop during the tour, attendees will be able to walk, and try different foods and beers from local businesses.

There are six restaurants on the list and event organizers are planning to add more to it.

The list currently consists of :

The event is led by ten volunteers guiding six groups to each stop.

There are two types of tickets you could purchase. Guests could buy a group ticket which is $40 that allows them to try small chef's plate creations and craft beer samples provided by a local brewery at each stop. Guests can also purchase a Designated Driver ticket for $15 dollars where they would receive a small plate at each stop with non-alcoholic drinks.

Tickets can be purchased from the Eventbrite website here.

The event will be held on October 28 from 2:00 PM- 5:00 PM.

Event organizers say that if you plan to attend, check-in will begin at 1:30 p.m. outside of Prince Street Cafe on Continental Square.