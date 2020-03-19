Stuck at home? Take the kids on a virtual Disney tour!

Spring is here, and what should normally be a happy time is filled with uncertainty. Many of us are stuck indoors or in insolation, socially distancing ourselves from each other due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Have no fear though, as you can beat away those blues with a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth."
Thanks to an article from parenting website Romper, there are dozens of rides you can ride-along from the comfort of your home. Of course, it's not the same as taking the kids on an actual trip to Orlando or Anaheim (though it's probably much less stressful and less expensive!), but with a child's imagination, there's no telling how excited they'll be if you join in on the fun.
Below are a list of some of the rides you can virtually enjoy with your family:
- Speed through Space Mountain with a first-person view.
- Sail the globe on It's A Small World.
- Go on the adventures of Br'er Rabbit and cool off with a trip down Splash Mountain.
- Go on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and find out if dead men tell no tales.
- Experience one of Disney's newest rides with Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway.