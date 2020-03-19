Stuck at home? Take the kids on a virtual Disney tour!

Let your family's imagination run wild with dozens of first-person YouTube videos that take you to the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Spring is here, and what should normally be a happy time is filled with uncertainty. Many of us are stuck indoors or in insolation, socially distancing ourselves from each other due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Have no fear though, as you can beat away those blues with a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Thanks to an article from parenting website Romper, there are dozens of rides you can ride-along from the comfort of your home. Of course, it's not the same as taking the kids on an actual trip to Orlando or Anaheim (though it's probably much less stressful and less expensive!), but with a child's imagination, there's no telling how excited they'll be if you join in on the fun.