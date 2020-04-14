Strum to your own beat (with free lessons) during COVID-19

Fender is offering free online music lessons during social distancing.

Social Distancing may finally be the time you learn to rock out.

a guitar company is offering some free classes for people stuck in quarantine.

Fender is letting people sign up for 3 months of free guitar lessons online.

the company is calling it "play through."

You can learn on your phone, tablet or computer.

you won't even need to provide a credit card.

and it's not just guitar lessons.

you can also take classes focusing on the bass and ukulele.

Fender says, "We`re all going to be spending more time inside - so we might as well make some noise."

If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!