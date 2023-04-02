Calling all gearheads! 49th Annual Street Rod Nationals East rolls into York on June 2

In addition to street rods, visitors are treated to cars and trucks from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. Vehicle values range from $8k to $250,000, organizers said.

More than $840 million worth of street rods, muscle cars, and specialty vehicles from across the East Coast and beyond will once again roll into the York Expo Center this June 2-4 for the 49th Annual Street Rod Nationals East, organizers announced Thursday.

Explore York said it anticipates more than 13,000 visitors to the city for the event, filling hotels, shopping, and dining at their favorite local restaurants.

It’s estimated that this show brings more than $11 million in economic benefits to the local economy of York County, Explore York said.

More than 3,000 vehicles of all makes and models will be on display. Shiny chrome, amazing paint jobs, and powerful engines will take center stage once again for the 49th annual event.

“There are few places where car enthusiasts can see such an amazing collection of vehicles in one place," said Explore York president Laura Wagner. "Whether this is your first experience, or you come every year, you’re guaranteed to see something extraordinary. Residents and visitors always look forward to this event."

There are many ways to stay entertained from the start of the show on Friday, June 2 to the “Circle of Winners” awards on Sunday, June 4.

The annual street rod parade through York begins promptly at noon on June 2. The parade will depart from the Market Street gates.

Back by popular demand is the Saturday night entertainment by Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods in Old Main Hall, and the popular Pinup Girl and Best Beard contests will again take place on Saturday in Memorial Hall.

This year’s Street Rod Nationals East will again feature a special Pinstripe Jamboree & Charity Auction to benefit Make-A-Wish. Guests may bid on handmade art from pin-striping, airbrushing and hand-lettering artists from around the country, all for a great cause.

Other attractions include a model car display and contest, peddle car display, and the “Women’s World” Quilt Contest.

All activities are open to the public. The show runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday & Saturday and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Visit YorkPA.org for detailed information.

Spectator Admission:

$40 – Family: 2 Adults & 3 Children (12 years and younger)

$19 – 13 years and older

$6 – Children 6-12 years old

FREE – Children under 5 years old when accompanied by an adult

$17 – Military personnel with proper identification, NSRA members with their current membership card, or anyone 60 years of age and older. One discounted admission per person

