Need some fun, Thanksgiving-themed content to watch? Here are some options available on TV & streaming

Thanksgiving 2020 is nearly upon us.

Sometimes a forgotten holiday, Thanksgiving is definitely going to be different for many in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many are planning socially distant celebrations while staying in their own homes.

This year, people may be turning to the television more than ever!

Of course, there are your traditional NFL games on Thanksgiving, including a 4:30 p.m. matchup featuring the Washington Football team and Dallas Cowboys on FOX43, but others may be seeking something else to enjoy.

To celebrate Thanksgiving, we've compiled a list of Thanksgiving-themed content that will air on television or be available for you to enjoy on streaming options:

Friends (Season 7, Episode 8) - Streaming on HBO Max:

The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs

In this episode, Chandler, who has a lifelong fear of dogs, finds out that Phoebe has been hiding a puppy in the apartment for days.

Of course, Clunkers is revealed on Thanksgiving!

Ross shows disdain towards his friends when they can't name all 50 states. He refuses to eat his Thanksgiving dinner until he gets all 50.

Friends (Season 3, Episode 9) - Streaming on HBO Max:

The One With The Football

On Thanksgiving Day, Monica and Ross try to settle once and for all the winner of their family's Gellar Cup in a game of football.

Joey and Chandler compete for the attention of a Dutch woman. Joey confuses the Netherlands with Peter Pan's Neverland.

Friends (Season 6, Episode 9) - Streaming on HBO Max:

The One Where Ross Got High

It's Thanksgiving Day and Monica entrusts Rachel with dessert. Bad idea. Rachel's trifle is layers of ladyfingers, jam, custard, raspberries, more ladyfingers, beef sauteed with peas and onions, custard, bananas, and finished off with some whipped cream on top!

Bob's Burgers (Season 3, Episode 5) - Streaming on Hulu:

An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal

Bob finds himself alone in the kitchen in Mr. Fischoeders mansion with only a turkey to keep him company after the Belcher family agrees to pretend to be Fischoeder's family during Thanksgiving dinner.

In the kitchen, sad that he's not with his family on his favorite holiday, Bob goes on trippy absinthe induced hallucinations.

Bob's Burgers (Season 6, Episode 4) - Streaming on Hulu:

Gayle Makin' Bob Sled

On Thanksgiving morning, Bob is forced to pick up his sister-in-law Gayle so she can spend the day with the family. But after a snowplow buries Bob's car, he, Gayle, and Gayle's cat Mr. Business are forced to make their way back to the restaurant.

Bob's Burgers (Season 6, Episode 4) - Streaming on Hulu:

Turkey In A Can

In this episode, Bob and Louise put on their detectives' hat after the Thanksgiving turkey is found in the toilet.

A Thanksgiving mystery!

Who put the turkey in the toilet and why?!

Modern Family (Season 9, Episode 7) - Watch it on FOX43:

Winner Winner Turkey Dinner

The family patriarch Jay honors the members of his family and their recent success during this Thanksgiving episode.

But all is not as it seems...

In reality, Jay got his son Joe fired from kindergarten, Claire accidentally cheated on a race, Cameron stole his opponent's strategy during a game and Mitch accidentally knocked himself out with nunchakus but said he'd fought off a burglar.

Modern Family (Season 11, Episode 7) - Watch it on FOX43:

The Last Thanksgiving

When Cameron and Mitch split up their Thanksgiving shopping list at the store, their friends mistakenly believe the pair have split up and they choose sides.

Hayley wants to thank her parents, Claire and Phil, for all of their help with her twins and tries to cook Thanksgiving dinner. How do you think that goes?

Seinfeld (Season 6, Episode 8) - Streaming on Hulu:

The Mom & Pop Store

While this episode doesn't focus solely on Thanksgiving Day, it is part of the plotline.

Jerry tries to figure out whether he's invited to Tim Whatley's pre-Thanksgiving party and Elaine wins a radio contest to get Mr. Pitt IN the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Office (Season 7, Episode 9) - Streaming on Netflix:

WUPHF.com

This episode, also known as the unofficial Thanksgiving episode due to the original air date, doesn't include the holiday in the plot line but it is mentioned.

Ryan tries to get his coworkers to invest in his new internet company WUPHF.com and Dwight turns the office parking lot into a hay bale festival.

Addams Family Values - Streaming on Amazon Prime:

In the sequel to The Addams Family, Gomez and Morticia welcome a new Addams baby. A nanny, Debbie, is hired to help take care of the baby and the two older kids who are not at all happy with either addition to their home.

Uncle Fester falls in love with Debbie and her love for him proves to be explosive.

Wednesday and Pugsley are forced to go to summer camp where they rewrite history during a Thanksgiving performance.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles - Streaming on Amazon Prime:

This 1987 movie is a Thanksgiving classic. Family man Neal is trying to get home to his wife and kids to spend Thanksgiving with them when his flight gets rerouted due to a snowstorm.

Along the way, Neal meets Del whom he finds very annoying and they both embark on an adventure to overcome many holiday travel obstacles to reach their destination.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving - Streaming on Apple TV+:

In this classic holiday Peanuts movie, Peppermint Patty invites herself to Charlie Brown's house for a Thanksgiving feast. With the help of Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock, Charlie serves his guests a feast of buttered toast, pretzel sticks, popcorn, jelly beans, and ice cream sundae.