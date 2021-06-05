Watch: Netflix releases trailer for Season 4 of 'Stranger Things'

The popular series is expected to release its fourth season sometime in 2022. In the meantime, here's another little tease of what to expect.

We're getting a little closer to a return to Hawkins, Indiana.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled its second teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season of its hit series "Stranger Things" and it's...well, strange.

When we last left Hawkins, Sheriff Hopper had disappeared (and presumed dead), while the Byers family was leaving town with Eleven riding shotgun, leaving their close-knit group of friends behind after saving the world (yet again).

In its first Season Four trailer, released more than a year ago, Netflix revealed that Hopper is alive, appears to be in Russia.

The second trailer, released today, does not deliver any further insight into Hopper's fate, nor does it give any information about any of the show's other characters.

Instead, it focuses on a new group of test subjects who, like Eleven, appear to have special powers of their own.