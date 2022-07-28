York State Fair announces cancelled Steve Miller Band performance due to COVID-19

The York State Fair announced via a Facebook post that the band had to cancel the performance due to Miller testing positive for COVID-19.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 25.

The York State Fair has announced that the Steve Miller Band has cancelled their scheduled Saturday night performance at the fairgrounds due to Steve Miller testing positive for COVID-19.

The fair announced the cancellation in a Facebook post.

According to the post, details about refunds and possible replacement acts will be announced as soon as possible.