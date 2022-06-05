Toy Boba Fett sells for $236,000 at auction in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Nov. 2017.
A toy Boba Fett prototype recently sold at auction for $236,000.
The figurine was one many Star Wars items up for auction at Hake's Auctions in York County on June 2, the auction's sales totaling at $903,995.
According to auction officials, the top selling Boba Fett is famous among collectors because the toy was recalled after its back mounted "L-slot" launching mechanism was deemed a choking hazard.
The auction was the houses Star Wars special event auction.
Other high selling items include a Jawa figurine with a rare vinyl cape selling for $40,887, a Hungarian bootleg Boba Fett figurine that sold for just under $20,768, a "Yak Face" model that sold for $19,145, a store display header for $18,172.
The auction house says in its last two auctions, 500 lots of Star Wars material and memorabilia have sold for a combined $2.1 million.