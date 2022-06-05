Toy Boba Fett sells for $236,000 at auction in York County

The figurine was one of many Star Wars items up for auction at Hake's Auctions in York County, the auction's sales totaling at $903,000.

A toy Boba Fett prototype recently sold at auction for $236,000.

The figurine was one many Star Wars items up for auction at Hake's Auctions in York County on June 2, the auction's sales totaling at $903,995.

According to auction officials, the top selling Boba Fett is famous among collectors because the toy was recalled after its back mounted "L-slot" launching mechanism was deemed a choking hazard.

The auction was the houses Star Wars special event auction.

Other high selling items include a Jawa figurine with a rare vinyl cape selling for $40,887, a Hungarian bootleg Boba Fett figurine that sold for just under $20,768, a "Yak Face" model that sold for $19,145, a store display header for $18,172.