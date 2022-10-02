Star Wars announces Obi-Wan Kenobi series to hit Disney+ in May

Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role in the Lucasfilm series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" exclusively on Disney+ on May 25.

Fans are thrilled to see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, an iconic Jedi Master. He originally appeared in the prequel Star Wars trilogy, where he plays a mentor and friend to Anakin Skywalker.

In the Star Wars released teaser poster, Obi-Wan is pictured traveling across a barren desert in his quintessential brown robes.

The series is set to take place 10 years after "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," where Kenobi failed his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. In the film Skywalker becomes corrupted and turns to the dark side, becoming one of the franchises' most well-known Sith Lords—Darth Vader.

Speaking of which, the series will also see the return of Hayden Christensen, who is set to reprise his role as Darth Vader, alongside cast members: Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

