x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Studio estimates on Sunday show the Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed a stunning $253 million in ticket sales from 4,325 North American locations.
Credit: AP
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland, left, and Benedict Cumberbatch in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Sony Pictures via AP)

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. 

Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” 

Studio estimates on Sunday show the Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed a stunning $253 million in ticket sales from 4,325 North American locations. 

The web-slinger’s success couldn’t have come sooner for a movie business that has had a rollercoaster 2021 and could be headed for a difficult start to 2022 as the micron variant of the coronavirus forces more and more event cancellations.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

The Real Meaning Behind These Christmas Traditions