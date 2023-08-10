'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' coming to Hershey Theatre, live in concert

Hershey Theatre will show a screening of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," accompanied by live musicians and a DJ. Tickets go on sale Friday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Spider-Man fans will soon get a chance to enjoy the Spider-Verse in a new immersive experience.

Hershey Theatre announced today that in October, it will put on a Live in Concert performance of the Academy Award®-winning animated film, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

The movie will be accompanied by live musicians and a DJ onstage, playing Emmy® winner Daniel Pemberton's "boundary-pushing" original soundtrack. The songs featured in the movie include works by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

"The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism," Hershey Entertainment said in its announcement.