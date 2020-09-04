Spend hours of your time during quarantine on this trivia website

Sporcle has trivia games for every category you can think of and it's all free to play.

We're all trying to find things to keep us entertained or maybe just get out minds off of everything COVID-19 related.

There is a website that you can waste hours on.

Sporcle, it's a trivia website with thousands of quizzes you can take.

Some of my favorites?

Naming all 50 states or naming all of the 45 presidents in less than 10 minutes.

There really is a quiz and category for anyone.

From sports, to movies, books, and music.

Name that tune games are also fantastic time wasters and a trip down memory lane.

Because you have to keep your mind sharp during this pandemic right?

Plus, what else are you going to talk about when we all get to eventually go back to work?

If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!