'Spamalot,' not the medieval England from the history books | Center Stage

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table take a journey that doesn't quite go as planned in the comedic musical adaptation.

YORK, Pa. — Adapted from the beloved 1975 film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the latest production at the Belmont Theatre in York introduces medieval England in a different light than you'll read in the history books.

"It's a night where you can come out and see a bunch of people kind of making fools of themselves," Chloe Braden, who portrays the Lady of the Lake, said.

For both Braden and Chris Quigley, who plays King Arthur in the show, familial memories brought them to this comedic musical.

"I'd like to dedicate this to my parents, they just passed away," Quigley said, who grew up watching the movie with his older brothers and sisters as well. "They were big Monty Python fans."

"I've been watching the movie since I was ten years old," Braden said. "My dad's a huge fan."

And with what the cast says is timeless comedy, a film from 1975 -- turned into a musical in 2005 -- still resonates in 2023.

"It comes together in this beautiful story," Braden said.