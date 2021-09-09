Dutch Wonderland wins "Best Family Park of 2021"

Dutch Wonderland won "Best Family Park of 2021" and Hersheypark placed in two different top five ride lists.

Two south central Pennsylvanian amusement parks placed in Amusement Today's "2021 Golden Ticket Awards".

The Amusement Today magazine started the Golden Ticket Awards in 1998, with this years awards being announced on Sept. 9, featuring 23 different categories and parks from across the planet.

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County won "Best Family Park of 2021." It won the same category in 2019, the last time rides were given awards.

“There’s such a feeling of charm and atmosphere at Dutch Wonderland,” said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards Communications Coordinator, Amusement Today. “I had a lovely visit myself this year. It is no surprise that families have enjoyed the park for generations, and it has clearly resonated with the voters.”

We are truly honored to be awarded by @amusementtoday the 2021 #GoldenTicketAward for "#BestFamilyPark!" Our team is incredibly grateful and would like to express our royal thanks to the voters, our season passholders, and guests for helping us to make this possible! 🏰 pic.twitter.com/xgBDDP8Guu — Dutch Wonderland (@FUNatDW) September 9, 2021

Dutch Wonderland is open Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 10 as well as Monday Oct. 11, then weekends Oct. 16 through Oct. 31.

Hersheypark placed on two different top five best ride lists.

Hershey's "Candymonium" placed second for "Best New Rollercoaster of 2021" and "Reese's Cupfusion" placed fifth for "Best Dark Ride of 2021."

Hersheypark will be open most weekends until later November where it will be open almost every day until Jan. 2.

