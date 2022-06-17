UPS announces sponsorship of 'Something in the Water' festival, supports Black-owned small businesses

The company will bring four Black businesses to the small business marketplace at the festival, give $60,000 in grants and gift 100 festival tickets to the owners.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — UPS plans to uplift a handful of Black-owned businesses this weekend at Pharrell Williams' "Something in the Water" festival on the National Mall.

The company announced that they will be bringing four shops to the festival's small business marketplace, a set up of storefronts that are meant to encourage attendees to support the Black entrepreneurs in honor of Juneteenth, which coincides with the festival.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. In Washington D.C., the success of those diverse-owned businesses is crucial to the development of the city," UPS said via press release.

The company also announced that, in addition to supporting the businesses, they will donate $60,000 in grants and gift 100 festival tickets to small business owners, along with other events throughout the weekend.