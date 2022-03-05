Shawn Mendes posts photos of visit to Lancaster County

On Friday, the Canadian singer-songwriter shared photos on his Instagram of a visit to Rock Lititz and the Parkview Hotel in Lancaster County.

On Friday, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes shared photos on his Instagram hanging out outside of Rock Lititz, a music production campus in Lititz.

The Canadian singer also made a visit to downtown Lititz, sharing a photo outside the Parkview Hotel on North Broad Street, posing in front of an antique Porsche.

The photographs from his Instagram suggest the "Stitches" singer may have been in the area recently, but he did not note when the visit took place in the post.





Mendes is rumored to be working on his fifth studio album.