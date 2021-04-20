'Saturday Nights in the City' will return to Harrisburg beginning May 1

The initiative closes certain city streets to traffic every Saturday night to allow downtown restaurants to expand outdoor dining and table service from 5-10 p.m.

The City of Harrisburg announced Tuesday that "Saturday Nights in the City," an initiative to support local businesses launched during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, will return again this summer.

The initiative, a partnership between the City and the Downtown Improvement District, closes certain city streets to traffic every Saturday night to allow downtown restaurants to expand outdoor dining and table service.

"Saturday Nights in the City" will open its 2021 season on May 1, Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

“We are pleased to bring back this summer initiative,” said Papenfuse. “I encourage residents to come support their favorite restaurants.”

Beginning May 1, North Second Street will be closed from Market Street to Pine Street every Saturday evening. Portions of State Street, North Street, and Conoy Street will also be closed during the event.

Restaurant staff and patrons are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and other precautions, according to Papenfuse.

The list of participating restaurants in this weekly event include Stock’s on Second, Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar, Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar, Bourbon Street Saloon, Zembie’s, Arooga’s, Taste Key West, Cork & Fork, Federal Taphouse, Rubicon, Mangia Qui, Los Tres Cubanos, JB Lovedraft’s, McGrath’s Pub, The Brick Haus, and Café Fresco.

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the event days:

N. Second St. – From Market to Pine

State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound

North St. – Susquehanna to Third

Conoy St