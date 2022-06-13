'Impractical Jokers' star Sal Vulcano will bring his live comedy show to Hershey Theatre on Oct. 29

A Staten Island native, Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS.

HERSHEY, Pa. — "Impractical Jokers" star Sal Vulcano is bringing his live comedy show to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Hershey Entertainment announced.

Tickets will go on sale Friday and will be available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

A Staten Island native, Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS.

In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in sold-out arenas, Vulcano founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting "Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts.