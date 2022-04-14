Let's Golf at Royal Manchester Golf Links! | Wandering Weatherman

The masters just finished up this past weekend, and if you’re anything like me you also have gotten the golf bug, especially with temperatures on the rise!

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. — Ranked the number three public golf course in PA according to 2019 Golf Advisor, Royal Manchester in Mt. Wolf features 18 holes with charming views of the countryside.

Located right off the banks of the Susquehanna River, this links-style course was envisioned in the tradition of the Old Course at Saint Andrews. The storied course is the site of the 2022 British Open.

Royal Manchester also offers a full driving range and golf instruction for players of all skill levels.

And if you’re one of those golfers that works up an appetite, there’s a delicious pub located right next to the clubhouse.

A quick fun fact about golf, the ideal temperature to go golfing is anywhere from 70 degrees to 90 degrees! Anything less could shorten your golf game by 5 to 10 yards.

Royal Manchester is open every day.

Make sure to hit’em straight, unlike I did! Remember everyone, if you want me to wander somewhere that you know is special, shoot me an email!