Rolling Stones announce 15-city tour

The legendary rock 'n roll band will open their North American tour in San Diego on May 8

SAN DIEGO — Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones announced Thursday they're launching a 15-city U.S. tour, hitting North American cities where they haven't played in years.

The new dates are part of the band's "No Filter" Tour. The latest stops open May 8 in San Diego, the band said on its website.

The closest they'll come to Central Pennsylvania is a show in Pittsburgh -- a June 23 show at Heinz Field.

Other U.S. cities on the itinerary include Cleveland, St. Louis, Austin, Charlotte, and Tampa. There is one Canadian city on the list as well: Vancouver.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Feb. 14. Full details are available on rollingstones.com.

The Rolling Stones postponed a portion of a tour through North America last April, when frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery. After a three-month recovery, Jagger returned to complete a slate of scheduled shows.

The band's current lineup includes Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, bassist Ron Wood and drummer Charlie Watts. The Rolling Stones were formed in 1962, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004.