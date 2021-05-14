Rodrigo y Gabriela, CAAMP added to Harrisburg University's fall concert lineup

The Mexican acoustic rockers and the folk sensation join a lineup of 15 shows slated summer, fall, and winter months at multiple venues in Central PA.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University Presents announced Friday that two new acts will be joining its fall concert lineup.

The acclaimed Mexican acoustic rock rock duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will perform at the Hershey Theater on Oct. 8, and folk sensation CAMMP will take the stage at Harrisburg's XL live on Dec. 1, HU Presents said.

Following a sold-out Harrisburg University Presents concert at The Forum in Harrisburg in late 2019, Rodrigo Y Gabriela return to southcentral Pennsylvania in support of their white-hot GRAMMY winning album, Mettavolution. Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Silvana Estrada will open the show.

CAAMP is touring in support of the band’s first full-length release, “By and By,” which in its first week of release entered the Billboard Top 200, was the No. 1 Heatseeker and hit No. 1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums chart, earned top 5 vinyl album sales for the week, and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts.

CAAMP then scored their first No. 1 at radio hit with their single, “Peach Fuzz,” and made their late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Tickets to both concerts, set to start at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), will be available at 10 a.m. on May 21 at www.ConcertSeries.HarrisburgU.edu.