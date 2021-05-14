Rodrigo y Gabriela, CAAMP added to Harrisburg University's fall concert lineup

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University Presents announced Friday that two new acts will be joining its fall concert lineup.
The acclaimed Mexican acoustic rock rock duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will perform at the Hershey Theater on Oct. 8, and folk sensation CAMMP will take the stage at Harrisburg's XL live on Dec. 1, HU Presents said.
Following a sold-out Harrisburg University Presents concert at The Forum in Harrisburg in late 2019, Rodrigo Y Gabriela return to southcentral Pennsylvania in support of their white-hot GRAMMY winning album, Mettavolution. Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Silvana Estrada will open the show.
CAAMP is touring in support of the band’s first full-length release, “By and By,” which in its first week of release entered the Billboard Top 200, was the No. 1 Heatseeker and hit No. 1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums chart, earned top 5 vinyl album sales for the week, and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts.
CAAMP then scored their first No. 1 at radio hit with their single, “Peach Fuzz,” and made their late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Tickets to both concerts, set to start at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), will be available at 10 a.m. on May 21 at www.ConcertSeries.HarrisburgU.edu.
To see HU Presents' full fall lineup, which includes shows by artists like Cage the Elephant, Dawes, and Cold War Kids, go here.