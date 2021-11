Police were able to get the roadrunner safely and they took it to Avian Haven to be cared for.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A small roadrunner is on the way to a bird rehabilitation center after hitching a three-day, cross-country ride on the back of a moving company’s truck from Nevada to Maine.

According to the Westbrook Police Department, the employees of the moving company called them after arriving at a storage facility in Westbrook.

Police were able to get the roadrunner safely and they took it to Avian Haven in Freeport to be cared for.