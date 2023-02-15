Rival York County high schools team up for 'High School Musical' performances

Similar to the message of the musical, both schools quickly decided they were "all in this together."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Theater departments from two rival schools in York County are coming together tonight.

After Dover and West York High School students and staff members found out that each school, individually, planned to put on a production of "High School Musical," the reaction wasn't the best.

"The natural reaction when we found out we were doing the same show was naturally like... [we're] rivals!" said Brady Bennett, the lead choreographer at Dover High School.

"What are the chances? Like, of all the shows we end up picking the same [one] and they're literally our next-door neighbors!" Jamie Brandstadter, the director of Dover Drama.

The musical follows the story of Troy, a basketball player, and Gabriella, a brainiac, who both want to try out for the school musical when everyone around them wants to stay in their own individual social group.

"It was stressful at first," said Brandstadter. "I was like, 'How are the kids going to take this? Is it going to be like a competition?'"

However, similar to the message of the musical, both schools quickly decided they were "all in this together" as the shock turned to acceptance... and then, cooperation.

"I just decided to completely flip that on its head because we're better together anyway," said Bennett.

"Theater is about collaboration because there are so many moving parts," he continued. "So, why not work together? They're some of my best friends over at West York."

It may not be common for rival schools to team up together for the same musical show, but both schools are learning from each other at they go. The schools have been practicing the musical's choreography together and helping each other with costume designs.

"It's people coming together with their diverse talents and diverse interests," said Brandstadter.

"The fact that we can collaborate through that brings out even better ideas," Bennett agreed.

West York will perform its rendition of "High School Musical" the weekend of Feb 24, while Dover's rendition will take the stage the following weekend, beginning March 3.

For tickets and exact showtimes of West York's performance, click here.