Revisiting Irving Berlin's timeless classic on the stage in 'White Christmas' | Center Stage

You can catch the show, along with 'A Christmas Carol' and a special holiday cabaret at the Fulton Theatre through much of the holiday season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, you may find no better example than Irving Berlin's classic "White Christmas" brought to the stage of the Fulton Theatre.

"The show is incandescent," said Hanley Smith, who portrays Betty Haynes. "It's the best Christmas present you could ask for."

For the actors in the show, walking behind the curtain provides a new experience for something that's been around longer than most of the cast has been alive.

"There's really nothing like seeing twenty tapping, incredible performers at one time," said Will Ray, who portrays Bob Wallace.

"I have a much deeper appreciation for the people who serve our country," Smith said. "As a child watching it, I didn't appreciate the landscape of the story -- a nice perspective of what we're fighting for."

You can visit the dance, glitz, glam and iconic music of "White Christmas" at the Fulton Theatre now through Dec. 31.

For more Christmas classics at the theatre, you can see a children's version of "A Christmas Carol" and a special holiday cabaret with many familiar Fulton faces as well through the holiday season.