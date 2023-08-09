Red Lion Street Fair promises a day of 'entertainment, excitement, and engagement for all'

The 46th annual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the York County borough's Center Square.

RED LION, Pa. — The 46th Annual Red Lion Street Fair will be held Saturday at Center Square, the borough announced.

"This year's event promises to fully showcase the flourishing economy, vibrant community, and entrepreneurial spirit that Red Lion is known fire, while providing a day full of entertainment, excitement, and engagement for all," organizers said in a press release.

The Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., organizers said. Centre Square will be closed to traffic and filled with games, activities, and vendors.

The splash pad at nearby Fairmount Park will also be open for children to cool off, organizers said. The nearby Ma&Pa Rail Trail will also offer easy access for hiking, biking and exploring, according to organizers.



Red Lion's three local breweries will also be showcasing their craft, along with several new coffee shops.