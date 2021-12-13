Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a 9-piece rock 'n roll bagpipe band, will return to Hershey Theater in 2022

The Scottish band puts its own twist on hits like AC/DC's "Thunderstruck," Queen's "We Will Rock You," and "Clocks" by Coldplay. They'll perform in Hershey.

HERSHEY, Pa. — If you prefer to hear hits like "We Will Rock You" or "Thunderstruck" played the way they were meant to be played -- on the bagpipes -- we've got great news for you.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a nine-piece ensemble made up of pipers, guitarists, drummers, and keyboardists, will return to the Hershey Theater next year, the theater announced Monday.

The band will perform on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes leaves audiences breathless. The band has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and all the pipers and drummers have played at the top level in bagpiping.

Since they walked away with the top prize on the primetime British TV talent show, “When Will I Be Famous” in 2007, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers haven't stopped for a breath (other than to inflate their bagpipes).

Formed in 2002, they have fast become a global phenomenon, taking their signature “bagrock” sound to the masses with their unique fusion of rocked up bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres.

Their trademarked sound is a unique fusion of traditional pipe tunes – like “The Flowers of Scotland”, “The Hills of Argyll”, and “Amazing Grace” (done Chilli-style, of course) -- and contemporary anthems like Queen’s “We Will Rock You”, “Clocks” by Coldplay, “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol, “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams, and a fantastic rock medley of “Deep Purple”, “Smoke on the Water”, and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”.