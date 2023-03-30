Reality vs illusion of fracturing marriage in 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' | Center Stage

"People have truly visceral, emotional responses," cast members say of the iconic play-turned-film classic.

LANCASTER, Pa. — In one of the penultimate stage-turned-film classics of the last sixty years, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" continues to captivate audiences young and old.

The cast members believe that's because of how you interpret the show at different moments in your life.

"When you read it in college, there's a lot you just don't get," Jeff Coon, portraying George in the show, said. "There's something about having a mature relationship, or a committed relationship in a way that marriage requires to be that you just don't get as a college student."

Speaking from personal experience, Kim Carson, portraying Martha, agrees.

"There's so much going on than I had never realized before," Carson said. "It's thrilling. I didn't see the humor in it like I do now, and I definitely didn't understand the different layers."

Whether you've seen it on stage, or the award-winning film featuring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, the cast says in this production, it's also okay to laugh if you haven't before at the material.

"It's incredibly funny. There are moments where the show almost stops because of laughter, and I want people to know when they see this that it's okay to laugh," Coon said. "It's okay to laugh because you're uncomfortable or just because it's funny to you. That response is a totally valid one and know that those of us doing the play love hearing that."

And while they can see you laugh or cry or gasp from the intimate space, the cast is enjoying the audience's responses almost as much as they hope the audience enjoys the show.

"I've already seen a good mix of younger folks, older folks, and it's exciting. I see them react to different things pretty consistently now," Carson said. "The older couple laughs at this moment, and the younger couple gasps at this moment, and the parents are really affected by this speech. It's really exciting."