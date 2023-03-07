Former 'Office' star Rainn Wilson to make appearance in York

The actor, comedian and writer will talk about his career and his new book during an appearance at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

YORK, Pa. — Rainn Wilson, the actor, writer, and former star of the hit sitcom "The Office" will make an appearance in York next month, the Appell Center for the Performing Arts announced.

Wilson, who famously portrayed Dwight Schrute on the hit NBC sitcom, will talk about his career and his new book, "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution," at the Strand Theatre on April 24.

The appearance is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Each ticket includes a signed copy of the book that will be distributed to each audience member as they enter the theatre. Limited tickets are available for a meet & greet and book personalization with Wilson following the event.

Wilson, a three-time Emmy-nominated actor, is the co-founder of the media company SoulPancake and host of "Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss" on Peacock. He is the author of "The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith, and Idiocy" as well as the co-author of "SoulPancake: Chew on Life’s Big Questions," a New York Times bestseller.