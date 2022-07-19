Rabbittransit offers two routes to take riders to York State Fair

Fare for a one-way trip is $1.60. Seniors 65+ who possess a free fare ID card can ride to the Fair for free.

YORK, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 14.

The York State Fair opens Friday, and the city's public transit system announced it's ready to help visitors get there.

Rabbittransit announced Tuesday that Fixed Routes 1W and 5W can take riders directly to the York Fairgrounds on 334 Carlisle Avenue. The fare for a one-way trip is $1.60. Seniors 65+ who possess a free fare ID card can ride to the Fair for free.

Paratransit riders must schedule a trip reservation by 12:00 p.m. on the business day prior to travel. Co-pays may apply.

To schedule a reservation, riders may call Customer Service at 1-800-632-9063.

Additionally, rabbittransit said it will participate in the Salute to Heroes Parade on Sunday, July 24.