Postmodern Jukebox concert at Appell Center postponed

Ticket buyers are encouraged to hold onto their tickets in anticipation of a rescheduling. If the new date is not workable, refunds will be offered.

Due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, Postmodern Jukebox and the Appell Center announced their show, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed.

In a statement, founder of the band Scott Bradlee said:

“Hey PMJ fans, I’ve been watching the novel coronavirus situation very closely ever since our US tour shipped off in late February. Since then, I’ve done my best to get a clear picture of what exactly this thing is and how substantial a threat it poses to us as new information begins to come to light almost hourly.

With this in mind, I’m pulling our cast off the road, and with the help of the venues we will be postponing the remaining dates of our US Spring tour to this Fall.

All previous tickets will be honored at the new dates, and in the event the new dates don’t work out, refunds will be available. We don’t take this decision lightly. We put a lot of work into creating this show, and we were about to hit a stretch of sold out dates. Our motto in entertainment is and will always be, 'the show must go on,' but the well-being of our audience members and their respective communities should always take precedent over any desire to entertain.

All of us at Postmodern Jukebox are heartbroken by this turn of events, but we know this is just a bump in the road in our mission to bring great music and great talent around the world, as it has been for the past seven years. We can’t wait to see you again soon.”

Appell Center staff is currently working with band management to confirm and announce a rescheduled date. All current ticket holders will be honored at the rescheduled date. No replacement tickets are required.