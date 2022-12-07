Popular FRIENDS Experience coming to King of Prussia in 2023

After successful runs in cities across the country, The FRIENDS Experience will open in King of Prussia on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — We have some good news for fans of the popular sitcom Friends.

Originally created for the show's 25th anniversary, fans can celebrate their favorite friends and revisit some of the series' most iconic moments with this interactive experience, created by Original X Productions (OGX), Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group.

"The One Near Philadelphia" will be located at 160 N. Gulph Road at the King of Prussia Mall.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. here.

The FRIENDS Experience features several nostalgia-packed rooms and activations including Monica's kitchen and the FRIENDS fountain. The interactive spaces provide opportunities to explore the show's history and re-create your favorite moments.

Of course, the space will also feature a re-created Central Perk with the legendary orange couch!

An onsite Friends retail store featuring exclusive products will also be open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

“We are looking forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to the City of Brotherly Love," said Stacy Moscatelli, the co-president and chief strategy officer of OGX.

The FRIENDS Experience will be open from Feb. 10 through May 29, 2023. A full schedule of operating hours can be found here.

Timed entry tickets are available starting at $32 plus taxes and fees. Specifically priced tickets will be available for children, students, military and seniors.