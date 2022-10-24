'Time just slows down': A float down the Yellow Breeches provides chance to take in fall colors

A tour in Cumberland County is forcing you to slow down, and enjoy the natural beauty as you float down the Yellow Breeches Creek.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you’ve stepped outside over the past few weeks you know that fall foliage is in full swing, but sometimes it’s hard to take the time to fully appreciate those beautiful colors.

It’s called a “Fall Foliage Float,” with Susquehanna Outfitters. Participants are taken on a guided kayak tour down the Yellow Breeches Creek to enjoy foliage from the water.

“When you’re kayaking, time just slows down,” said Matt DeLuca, the owner of Susquehanna Outfitters, “You can almost hear the leaves detach from the trees and sometimes hear them hit the water and if you want to have some fun with it you can try to catch them for good luck.”

The fall foliage float is about 3 miles of leisurely paddling. Sometimes you don’t even have to paddle, allowing you to sit back and enjoy mother nature.

“It’s got some flat sections, a lot of meanders and some really fun rifles if you’re a little more experienced and know what you’re doing but it’s really beginner friendly,” said DeLuca, “You really get to appreciate the colors when you’re moving 1 mph or less.”

The guided tour starts with a safety brief. The experience guide will help you navigate the river which provides plenty of areas to look up and snap some pictures of the changing leaves.

You can bring your own kayak or use one they provide.