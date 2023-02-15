New ride, new characters and an early opening date are part of Dutch Wonderland's upcoming 60th birthday celebration

The Lancaster County amusement park will open April 1 with the Eggcellent Easter Celebration and debut a new ride, the Topsy Turvy Tea Party, this year.

Dutch Wonderland is celebrating its 60th birthday season in style, with the addition of a new ride, its largest capital investment in years, its earliest opening date in decades and expanded in-park entertainment, food and shopping offerings.

The Lancaster County amusement park said its newest ride, the Topsy Turvy Tea Party, will debut this spring. Touted as "a royal spin on a theme park classic," the spinning teacup attraction will allow riders to spin fast, slow or just sit back and relax.

The Topsy Turvy Tea Party will be located between Sky Fighter and the entrance to Duke's Lagoon, Dutch Wonderland said.

As an added bonus, visitors will have even more time to enjoy Dutch Wonderland's many attractions, as the park announced plans to open on its earliest date in many years—April 1.

The "Eggcellent Easter Celebration" will feature larger-than-life Easter eggs, dozens of photo opportunities and thousands of blooming spring flowers throughout the park, Dutch Wonderland said.

A brand new character also joins Duke the Dragon and the rest of Dutch Wonderland’s royal crew for Easter. Tuft, Dutch Wonderland’s very own Easter bunny, will meet and greet with guests throughout the Eggcellent Easter Celebration for one-of-a-kind family photo opportunities.

This new seasonal event will operate every Saturday and Sunday in April, Dutch Wonderland said.

Also premiering in 2023, new characters call Dutch Wonderland home in original shows for guests of all ages to enjoy. Join Brady, Gladwin, Pamela, Sofia and Sterling as they work together to create a spectacle to remember in the all-new Talent Show Turmoil. This crew will also debut new original shows for the summer season and Happy Hauntings with more details to come later this year.

Paired with a new funnel cake stand to open this summer, enhancements to retail offerings and even more surprises to come in the weeks leading up to the park opening, Dutch Wonderland’s 60th season is sure to be the best one yet, the park said.

“As we celebrate 60 years of family memories, we’re heading into the most exciting phase in our history,” said James Paulding, Dutch Wonderland general manager. “Our new ride, Easter event, shows, and enhanced retail and food locations will help us elevate family bonding opportunities through magical experiences that put kids at the center of it all.”

As it seeks to provide stellar guest experiences during this momentous year, Dutch Wonderland also recently announced increased team pay rates up to $15 per hour. The park is seeking 800 team members across all functions including ride operations, food and beverage, retail and park services.

Dutch Wonderland said it hires team members as young as 14 years of age at the time of application.

Beginning today, guests can save $30 on 2023 Silver and Gold Season Passes, both of which include entry to Eggcellent Easter Celebration as well as the full summer season.