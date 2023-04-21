Citing an increase in 'unruly and inappropriate behavior,' Dorney Park enacts new chaperone policy for guests age 15 and under

In order to gain entry to -- or remain inside -- the Allentown-area theme park from 4 p.m. to closing, guests 15 and under must be have a chaperone age 21 and over.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania amusement park announced this week it is implementing a new policy requiring park guests age 15 and under to have a chaperone who is at least 21, citing an increase in "incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior" at parks and other entertainment venues across the nation.

Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, located near Allentown, said the new policy will go into place beginning May 7.

"We are committed to keeping Dorney Park a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment," the park said on its website.

The chaperone policy applies to gets who are 15 years of age and under. Those guests must have a chaperone accompanying them in order to be admitted to -- or remain in -- the park from 4 p.m. to closing time, the park said.

The chaperone must present a government-issed photo ID with a date of birth at ticket entry, according to the park. The chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests age 15 and under per day, and must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay, the park said.

Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection, the park said.

The chaperone requirement applies to all Dorney Park ticket and season passholders.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Dorney Park continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food," the park's announcement said. "Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."