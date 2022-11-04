Rap stars Pitbull, Iggy Azalea will perform in Hershey during 'Can't Stop Us Now Tour'

The duo will take the stage in Hersheypark Stadium on July 30. Tickets go on sale Friday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Pitbull, the Grammy Award-winning superstar and "Mr. Worldwide" entertainer, will bring his "Can't Stop Us Now Tour" to Hersheypark Stadium on July 30, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

He'll be joined by special guest Iggy Azalea at the show, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

Pitbull sold out more than 40 shows and performed before more than 450,000 fans last year. The rapper and singer has sold over 25 million studio albums and over 100 million singles worldwide and generated more than 15 billion views on YouTube. He's best-known for his smash hits "Give Me Everything," "Don't Stop the Party," and "Timber," among many others.

Australian rapper and singer Iggy Azalea, who will join Pitbull at the show, has won two American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a People's Choice Award, and four Teen Choice Awards since her debut in 2014. She's been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

Azalea is best known for her hits "Fancy" (featuring British singer Charli XCX) and her featured performance on Arianda Grande's smash "Problem."

The duo's visit to Hershey is part of a tour that will make more than 50 stops across America.

The "Can't Stop Us Now Tour" opens in Raleigh, NC and wraps up Oct. 19 in Hollywood, Florida.