Phoenix named top wooden roller coaster in the world

Knoebels Amusement Resort is once again home to the top wooden roller coaster in the world.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Amusement Today magazine has named the Phoenix the winner of its Golden Ticket for the fourth year in a row.

The Knoebel family accepted the award in San Antonio, Texas which is the birthplace of the Phoenix coaster.

Knoebels brought the Phoenix roller coaster to the park from Texas in 1985.

The awards are voted on by park aficionados, industry journalists and ride suppliers.

Knoebels was also honored with a Golden Ticket award for best food.

See the complete list of 2022 Golden Ticket recipients HERE.

