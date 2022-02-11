Pharrell Williams' 'Something in the Water' will not return to DC, but head back to Virginia Beach

Williams, a Virginia Beach native, announced on Monday the much-anticipated return festival will be held on April 28-30, 2023, and passes will go on sale on Nov. 5.

VIRGINIA, USA — Pharrell Williams has announced that Something in the Water will not return to Washington D.C. but will head back to its roots and bring the festivities to the Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 2023.

Williams, a Virginia Beach native, announced on Monday the much-anticipated return festival, Something in the Water, will be held on April 28-30, 2023, and passes will go on sale on Nov. 5.

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and the 757 - among the people - has never wavered. If anything, it has only intensified,” Pharrell said in his announcement.

The first Something in the Water took place in Virginia Beach in 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic before it was moved to Washington D.C. at the National Mall during the Juneteenth weekend. The festival coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which marks the emancipation of enslaved Africans.

Williams' decision to relocate the festival was surrounding the fatal shooting of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, by Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons at the Oceanfront in March of 2021.

.@sitw is back in the 757 for 2023 🌊



Passes go on sale Saturday, November 5 at 12 PM ET. The VA Locals Only sale for Virginia residents takes place 10 AM - 5 PM ET. Visit https://t.co/KAPM6gvYiT for more details. pic.twitter.com/kptkVBy2BT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 2, 2022

Virginia locals can purchase passes online from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at a special in-person presale at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Box Office.

Pharrell announced that everyone who is attending Mighty Dream Forum will also get free passes to Something in the Water 2023.

Meanwhile, the City of Virginia Beach still needs to sort out an official agreement with the festival. It will hold a public comment session during its city council meeting on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. The proposed contract terms are posted on the city's website.

The city council is expected to vote on the proposed contract terms at its Dec. 6 meeting.

