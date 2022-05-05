Perrydell Farm and Dairy | Wandering Weatherman

A local farm has been serving up some of the best homemade ice cream and chocolate milk across south central PA for a half a century.

With temperatures slowly but surely warming, I for one am looking forward to some delicious cold treats in the very near future.

Lucky for us, south-central Pennsylvania is known for plenty of dairy products, and of course the best ice cream in the mid-Atlantic. This week, let’s check out Perrydell Farms.

Located on Indian Rock Dam Road in York, this farm has been supplying dairy products for quite some time. Originally bought in 1923, the farm is still family owned and operated to this day.

The dairy products that are offered at Perrydell are truly endless. You want fresh milk? They have it. You want yogurt, butter or cream? No problem at all, they have all types of them right here on the farm just waiting to be bought.

And we can’t forget about the most important part, and it just happens to be my personal favorite: Ice Cream.

There are self-guided tours around the farm for small groups, and all self-guided tours start right here at the store.

Come to take in the scenery, enjoy the fresh air, pet the calves and get a taste of some of this mouth watering ice cream for yourself!

