What Halloween movie does Pennsylvania search for most?

USDish recently released a map showing what family-favorite each state searches for most.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Halloween less than a month away, TV and streaming services are becoming inundated with spooky-season movies.

Satellite TV provider USDish took the opportunity to find out which Halloween classics are most searched for throughout the United States.

USDish says to find which family favorite film was most searched for, they compiled a list of movies that are PG or G rated, then used SEMRush to find the movies with the highest keyword search ranking.

The TV provider then input those names into Google Trends to find out the most searched for movie in each state.

While "Scooby-Doo" took the number one spot as a favorite in 13 states, "Ghostbusters" came away as the most searched movie in eight states, including Pennsylvania.

Neighboring states New York and New Jersey both had "Coraline" as their favorites. Delaware's most searched for was "Beetlejuice", Maryland's was "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial", West Virginia's was "Hocus Pocus", and Ohio's was "Scooby-Doo."