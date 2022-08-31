York County roadside attraction featured in new board game

The Haines Shoe House is featured in Zillionaires: Road Trip USA, a game where players are encouraged to bid, bluff, and buy up famous American roadside landmarks.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Haines Shoe House in York County is making a big appearance!

The tourist attraction will be one of 49 roadside attractions featured in a new auction board game.

Shoe House is featured in Zillionaires: Road Trip USA, a game where players are encouraged to bid, bluff, and buy up famous American roadside landmarks.

According to the game, it's the ultimate cross-country road trip- from the comfort of your own living room.

Featured alongside Lucy the Elephant in Margate City, New Jersey and The Last Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, Shoe House is just one of many wacky attractions featured in the game.