Survey: Vanilla is the ice cream flavor of choice for most Pennsylvanians

A survey of Google trends by PennStakes.com determined vanilla, cookies and cream, chocolate, strawberry, and mint chocolate chip are PA's most-popular flavors.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — When it comes to ice cream preferences, most Pennsylvanians' tastes are pretty vanilla -- at least according to the results of a recent online data survey conducted by Pennstakes.com.

This month is National Ice Cream month, so PennStakes.com decided to take a break from its normal routine of covering sports betting and Pennsylvania online casinos to determine the Keystone State's favorite ice cream flavors.

"We utilized Google Trends to determine the most searched ice cream flavors by each state," PennStakes said. "After completing the trends over the past 12 months (from July 6, 2022, to July 6, 2023), we were able to find results to get the top five ice cream flavors in Pennsylvania."

And what does the data say?

Like most of America, Pennsylvanians like their vanilla, which checks in at No. 1 across the state, according to PennStakes' research.

The second most-popular choice among Pennsylvanians is Cookies and Cream, PennStakes said.

"At least five ice cream makers claim to have created the flavor, but based on timing, we’ve narrowed it down to three: 1) Ice cream consultant Malcolm Stogo in the late 1970s, 2) The South Dakota State university dairy in 1979, 3) Blue Bell Creamery in 1980," PennStakes said. "There might be a right answer, but we don’t know it."

The third most-popular flavor in Pennsylvania is good old Chocolate, PennStakes found.

"Chocolate stands on its own," the website said. "But as Pennsylvania is also home to Hershey’s and numerous other fine chocolate-makers, maybe the state is just a little chocolate’d out."

In fourth place is Strawberry, according to PennStakes.

"If you want some of the sweetest, juiciest strawberries, hit up Pennsylvania Dutch Country in June when the crop ripens," the website said. "Then take those strawberries home and make strawberry ice cream with them. You’ll never eat store-bought again."

Rounding out the top five in PA is Mint Chocolate Chip, PennStakes said.

"It combines the sweetness and crunch of chocolate with the freshness of mint," the website said.

As for Pennsylvania ice creams, William Breyer sold his own ice cream out of a wagon in Philadelphia starting in 1866. Breyers became incorporated in 1908. For decades it was advertised as an all-natural ice cream with only a handful of simple ingredients.

Still going strong is Bassett’s ice cream, founded in Philadelphia in 1861 and considered America’s oldest ice cream brand. The company is headed by the founder’s great-great-grandson, Michael Strange, with a sixth generation in the management pipeline. Bassett’s still can be bought by the scoop at Philadelphia’s historic Reading Terminal Market, where it’s been available since 1892.