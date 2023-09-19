Paranormal Cirque brings its 'horrifying yet seductive' show to Lancaster's Park City Center Sept. 21-24

The show promises "provocative illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures" that "will make you see that this circus is anything but normal."

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — The video is from May 2022.

Paranormal Cirque III, a one-of-a-kind production designed to take viewers on a "sensual journey of acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts, and more" is bringing back its "horrifying yet seductive" show to Lancaster's Park City Center on September 21-24.

The R-rated show -- those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian -- will be performed under a black and white big-top tent in the Park City parking lot.

"Prepare to be on the edge of your seat while you witness death-defying stunts, creepy creatures, and haunting performances," organizers said in a press release.

The show promises "provocative illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures" that "will make you see that this circus is anything but normal."

From zombies and erotic witches, sexy vampires and gruesome ghosts, and everything in between, there's no shortage of terrifying beings in this show, its organizers promise.

Created by Manuel Rebecchi, the brand-new production joins five other touring shows -- including Cirque Italia, which also made a recent visit to Park City.

"We're excited to bring this unique and thrilling show to Lancaster," said Luisa Nealon, Cirque Italia’s Marketing & Public Relations Manager. "We've assembled an incredible cast of performers, and we can't wait to showcase their talents to our audiences. This show is perfect for anyone looking for a night of entertainment and scares."

Tickets are available now at www.paranormalcirque.com or by calling at 941-704-8572.

Show schedule:

September 21: 7:30 p.m.

September 22: 7:30 p.m.

September 23: 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.