Paranormal Cirque is an innovative mix of theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European-style flare, and is intended for mature audiences.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from 2022.

Paranormal Cirque, an innovative mix of theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European-style flare, will bring its brand new show -- for mature audiences -- to Lancaster's Park City Center for a four-day, six-show stop in May.

It's the second straight year that the show has visited Lancaster.

This year's shows are scheduled for Thursday, May 12 (7:30 p.m.), Friday, May 13 (7:30 p.m.), Saturday, May 14 (6:30 and 9:30 p.m.) and Sunday, May 15 (6:30 and 9:30 p.m.).

"This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline," Paranormal Cirque said in a press release announcing the appearance. "The only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect! It might be hard to divide reality and illusion!"

Paranormal Cirque promises to take audiences to a parallel world, where they will end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts.

"This show is NOT for the faint of heart," the show's organizers said. "You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline-filled performance."

A few of the circus arts featured in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying magic, and more.

The only thing you won't see are animals -- Paranormal Cirque follows a strict, animal-free policy.

For more information, go here.

Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10, depending on availability.

Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, because the shows have adult language and themes.

Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5 off any full-priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.