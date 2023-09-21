Paranormal Cirque comes to Lancaster

The mysterious white and black Big Top Tent is in Lancaster for frightening fun and death-defying performances.

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you're driving along Route 30 in Lancaster, you may see a large and mysterious white and black tent in the Park City Center parking lot.

Paranormal Cirque is in Lancaster on Thursday to give death-defying performances and frightening fun.

Guests can see illusionists and mysterious creatures that prove this circus is anything but normal. From zombies to witches, vampires to gruesome ghosts, there's no shortage of terrifying beings in this show.

Paranormal Cirque offers a wide range of otherworldly characters that will send shivers down your spine, while contortionists and performers twist and bend their spines.

The show runs from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Park City Center parking lot, located at 142 Park City Center, Lancaster.

