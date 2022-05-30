She was recognized by her alma mater, Barber-Scotia College, as well as other local leaders including Mayor Vy Lyles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Television host and actor Nick Cannon made a trip to North Carolina this weekend.

It was in honor of his 102-year-old great-grandmother, Corinne Cannon. She was recognized by her alma mater, Barber-Scotia College, as well as other local leaders including Mayor Vy Lyles at an event held in Kannapolis.

It was for her work in the community. She was joined not only by Nick Cannon but also by his dad.

