New 'Tiger King' episode could be coming to Netflix, docuseries star Jeff Lowe says

Is there more to uncover with the cast of "Tiger King"?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You may not have seen the last of the seven-episode Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” just yet.

The series that follows the life of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic -- the former Oklahoma zookeeper, singer and gubernatorial candidate currently in prison after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot against Tampa's Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin -- is reportedly getting another episode, according to Jeff Lowe.

Lowe, who also appears in the Netflix series and currently owns Greater Wynnewood (G.W.) Exotic Animal Park announced the new episode in a video sent to Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner.

"Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week, they're filming here tomorrow," Lowe said.

In the video, Lowe jokes with Turner saying he needs a life after "wasting seven hours" on watching them.

Netflix has not confirmed the new episode.

It is unclear if this alleged episode will pick up where the series left off or if it will cover where the cast is today.

This possible episode announcement is the latest of many developments since the docuseries took the streaming world by storm.

In the weeks after the show dropped, Exotic filed a $94 million civil rights lawsuit from prison where he explains why he believes he was targeted. Exotic's current husband also claims the former zookeeper is in COVID-19 coronavirus isolation in prison.

As for Exotic's enemy Baskin? She has spoken out about the series calling it "salacious and sensation: and full of "unsavory lies."

The series also brought developments when it comes to the disappearance of Baskin's former husband Don Lewis and the current care for animals once at the roadside zoo.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office asked for new leads in Lewis' disappearance cold case since the docuseries caught the world by storm. Sheriff Chad Chronister said the office is getting an average of six trips a day, but most are theories. Meanwhile, 39 tigers and three bears were taken from G.W. Exotic Animal Park to live at an animal sanctuary in Colorado

10 News has reached out to Netflix for comment.

